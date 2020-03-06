GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,974 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 617.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $182.56 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

