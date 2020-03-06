GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,151 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 125.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Total by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $43.54 on Friday. Total SA has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.