GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,713 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 803.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $222,624,000 after buying an additional 51,533 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

HD stock opened at $234.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

