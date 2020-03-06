GSB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 41.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $200.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $3.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

