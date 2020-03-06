GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $113.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

