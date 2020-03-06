GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 71,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,384,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $72.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.