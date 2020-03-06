GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,720,000 after acquiring an additional 102,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,421,976 shares of company stock valued at $346,883,661. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,319.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,457.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,321.28. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

