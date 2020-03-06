GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $477,316,000 after purchasing an additional 125,650 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,812,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,255,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,734,000 after purchasing an additional 62,415 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,376,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,069,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.91. The firm has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

