GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 37,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $1,035,908.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,146,496 shares of company stock valued at $29,890,693. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.