GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $351.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $315.09 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

