GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.69.

Shares of TD opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

