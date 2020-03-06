GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 1.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Diageo by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $144.01 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $138.91 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

