GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for GTT Communications’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut GTT Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.21.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTT opened at $12.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $781.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. GTT Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GTT Communications will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other GTT Communications news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 240,965 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,759,049.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GTT Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in GTT Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,473,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in GTT Communications by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 168,453 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 7,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 856,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 88,062 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.