H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Shares Up 5% Following Dividend Announcement

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.87, 2,581,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,281,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 4,454.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

