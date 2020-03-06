Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires 2,158 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $477,316,000 after purchasing an additional 125,650 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,812,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,255,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,734,000 after acquiring an additional 62,415 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,376,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,069,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

NYSE DHR opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.91. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $123.50 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 79,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $12,817,286.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,580,583. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

