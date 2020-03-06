Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of RCL stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. William Blair lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.57.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.