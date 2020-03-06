Hall Laurie J Trustee Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1,282.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.