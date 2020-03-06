Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 2,150 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

