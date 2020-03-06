Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 400 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

NYSE KO opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

