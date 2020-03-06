Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 4,825 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 40,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.47.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.