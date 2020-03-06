Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 5,550 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 3.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.87. The company has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $72.36 and a 1 year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

