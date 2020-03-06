Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 710 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

