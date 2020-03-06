Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $138.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

