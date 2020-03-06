Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Act Two Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,864,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,314.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,456.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,321.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

