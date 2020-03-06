Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

