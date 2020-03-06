Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $1.30 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 865,810 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 23,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 140,356 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

