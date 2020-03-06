Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,924.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,990.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,838.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

