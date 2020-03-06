Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $55,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $26.96 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.09 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

