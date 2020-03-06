Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $87,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 116.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

