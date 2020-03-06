Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $87,000 Stock Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Stag Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stag Industrial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,832 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Stag Industrial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,603,959.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG opened at $29.07 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Stag Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

