Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $59,000 in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,046 shares of company stock worth $5,028,730 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

Shares of BYND opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average is $111.04. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

