Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 381 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,122,000 after acquiring an additional 181,549 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,641,000 after purchasing an additional 341,800 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,107,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,262,000 after purchasing an additional 307,122 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $303.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.10 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

