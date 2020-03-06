Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 406 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 3.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $189.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.47 and its 200-day moving average is $211.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.73.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

