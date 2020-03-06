Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 9,265 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 1.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3,149.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.2% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.