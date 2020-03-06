Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases Shares of 5,951 Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Envista by 2,654.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of NVST opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

