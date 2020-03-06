Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $312.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.67 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.24 and its 200 day moving average is $307.69. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

