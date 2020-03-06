Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 100 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,843,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $100.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

