Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 1,550 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

