Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 17,818 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

