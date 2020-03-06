Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 219 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 392.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,116,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,509,000 after buying an additional 97,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 79,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL stock opened at $198.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.92. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $168.05 and a one year high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

