Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 359 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $273.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

