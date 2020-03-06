Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 522 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in CDK Global by 92.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 357.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,264 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 87.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 88,108 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDK opened at $44.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDK. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.