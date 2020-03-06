Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 600 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upped their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

