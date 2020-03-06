Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 600 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $240.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

