Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 633 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.