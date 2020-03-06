Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,033.44

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,033.44 and traded as high as $2,110.00. Halma shares last traded at $2,085.00, with a volume of 927,830 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLMA. Peel Hunt began coverage on Halma in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 2,350 ($30.91) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Halma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halma from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,960.45 ($25.79).

The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,143.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,034.18.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

