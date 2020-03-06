Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 24.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 156,096 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 495.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after buying an additional 644,412 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE HSC opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $917.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.