Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for Aumann (ETR:AAG)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Aumann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of ETR AAG opened at €9.90 ($11.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.29. Aumann has a 52 week low of €11.68 ($13.58) and a 52 week high of €35.00 ($40.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.61.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, rail, and other mobility industries; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

