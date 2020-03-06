Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Independent Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.41 ($23.73).

FNTN stock opened at €17.93 ($20.84) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.83. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

