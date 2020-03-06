Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €80.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($101.74) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.50 ($97.09).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

SAX stock opened at €66.95 ($77.85) on Tuesday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a fifty-two week high of €78.65 ($91.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.